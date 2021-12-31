Castanet Kamloops Politics Story of 2021: Trudeau visits Tk'emlups

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2021. Today, for our Politics Story of the Year, we look at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc community after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kamloops in mid-October, his first visit to the community since the announcement of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves was made by Tk'emlups te Secwepemc in May.

The Oct. 18 visit came after Trudeau apologized to Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir for not accepting invitations to attend the nation's event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in late September. Instead, Trudeau chose to visit Tofino with his family.

TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir had strong words for Trudeau at a press conference held after his arrival in the community, saying his visit was "bittersweet."

“The shock, anger and sorrow and disbelief was palpable in our community, and it rippled throughout the world,” Casimir said.

Casimir said she accepted Trudeau's apology, but emphasized actions will speak louder than words.

"Prime Minister Trudeau, as your office just finished an election, now is the time to commit to the long road ahead to bring healing, peace and restitution to all affected by Indian residential schools," she said.

Trudeau said he deeply regretted the decision he made when he chose to travel to Tofino instead of accepting Casimir's invitation to the community.

He said he would commit to working with TteS and other Indigenous communities on reconciliation, promising concrete actions.

“We will continue to work together on important issues, whether it’s the healing centre this community has been working on for a long time, or an elders’ lodge, or designation of historic sites, or working together to make sure we’re finding answers,” Trudeau said.

He said the government would also move forward to invest in a museum in order to commemorate and support the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc language and culture.

“These are all actions that we remain committed to,” Trudeau said.

Other Indigenous leaders present at the event challenged Trudeau to ensure his words turn into actions.

RoseAnne Archibald, national chief of Canada’s Assembly of First Nations, called on Trudeau to take action on reconciliation.

“The Canadian government, for the last 150 years or more, has spent billions of dollars trying to destroy our communities. They created these institutions of genocide, they have stolen our lands, they have taken resources without proper compensation — and that has to stop," Archibald said.

“I let the prime minister know that there is a healing path forward. I want him to walk that healing path with us.”