Kamloops' top cop says legislative change is needed to address crime

Photo: Castanet Staff Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky

Real change is needed in the way society deals with mental health and addictions before the street crime issues plaguing Kamloops and other B.C. cities is cleaned up, according to the Tournament Capital’s top cop.

That's what RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky told Castanet Kamloops in a year-end conversation.

“You will not see any change in the short term, for the most part, in my opinion, because nothing else has changed to make that happen,” Lecky said, noting community court as one potential.

“There is an element of our society walking around out there who probably shouldn’t be walking around — and we’re not doing them any favours as a society, in my opinion. …They’re just wandering.”

So what’s the answer? Lecky said he thinks the issue can only be resolved through legislation.

“It’s got to be legislative and that’s not something I have control over,” he said.

“These are legislative issues that have to be addressed, and politically I know our community leaders and our council are very attuned to this and they’re trying their best as well.”

Lecky said 2021 was defined largely by two issues locally — the discovery of remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School and the active fire season last summer, which started on Canada Day when a major bullet was dodged in Juniper Ridge and Valleyview.

“What stands out for me is that Kamloops was at the centre of the two largest stories in the country in 2021,” he said.

“Because of that, the Kamloops RCMP detachment and its members were at the centre of much of it.”

Kamloops is growing, Lecky said, and that brings with it some challenges.

“As it continues to grow, you sill see crime rates grow,” he said.

“That’s just normal. If you had a 50,000 population, the number of thefts you’re going to have is different than when you have a 100,000 population. And we’ve grown.”