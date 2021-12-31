Kamloops man suing government and KRCC, saying he was subject to unjustified strip search

Photo: Castanet Staff Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

A city man who says he was subject to a strip search while behind bars at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre is suing the provincial government, arguing the search was unnecessary and led to psychological harm.

According to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week, Lawrence Pooli said he was assigned to a unit in KRCC that was locked down after a corrections supervisor was allegedly assaulted in early January 2021.

The claim states all prisoners in the unit were strip searched and subject to body scans over Jan. 5 and 6, but Pooli argues the warden didn’t have reasonable grounds that he — or the rest of the unit — had any contraband that would justify the search.

“Instead, an entire class of persons, residents of Unit C, were arbitrarily strip searched, including the plaintiff [Pooli], contrary to the law,” the lawsuit documents said.

According to the documents, Pooli said he was taken to the KRCC admissions discharge area for a strip search and a body scan, and was escorted back to his unit after the process was complete.

Then, Pooli said he was taken to do a second strip search and body scan, but he refused to comply.

In addition, the claim said the searches happened in a room that was under video surveillance with the camera recording, which is “contrary to the guidance of the Supreme Court of Canada on the conduct of such intrusions into personal privacy.”

According to the documents, Prisoner’s Legal Services, acting on Pooli’s behalf, requested an investigation into these allegations in mid-January 2021, after which the acting warden confirmed the searches were recorded by camera.

The acting warden said the problem which had caused the cameras to operate had been rectified, the claim states. The notice of claim said Pooli continues to suffer emotional and psychological harm and a loss of self esteem as a result of the incident.

“Although the plaintiff was already imprisoned, the search constituted a significant loss of residual liberty,” the lawsuit states.

“The search caused negative emotions including but not limited to powerlessness, humiliation, degradation, shame, anxiety, trauma, devastation and fear. They undermined the plaintiff’s dignity, personal integrity, self worth and abused a significant power imbalance.”

The claims said the warden and those working under the warden failed to “follow established and lawful practices” for conducting the search, and failed to remove and disable the video surveillance.

“The warden breached the standard of care in failing to have a reasonable policy that protects inmates from the unlawful intrusions into a core of personal privacy,” the court documents said.

According to the claim, Pooli is seeking general, special and constitutional damages, as well as compensation for medical care and treatment, including counselling, required as a result of the incident.

The defendants — the provincial government, on behalf of KRCC — have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

None of the allegations in Pooli’s notice of civil claim have been proven in court.