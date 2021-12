Photo: Sydney Chisholm Kamloops Fire Rescue attended a crash that happened on Hillside Way just north of the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were at Hillside Way near the onramp to the Trans-Canada Highway after an accident happened Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred about 1 p.m., blocked off part of Hillside Way just north of Highway 1.

It is unknown if any injuries were sustained as a result of the accident.