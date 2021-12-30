Romeos closes igloos due to cold snap

Photo: Castanet Staff Patio igloos at Romeos

A local restaurants' winter dining igloos have been shut down due to plunging temperatures in Kamloops.

Romeos Kitchen and Spirits said its outdoor dining igloos will be taking a hiatus until the weather warms up.

“It's just too cold outside,” Christina Le Cerf, Romeos restaurant manager, told Castanet Kamloops.

“We have heaters in each — they can only handle so much.”

The restaurant announced the closures following the cold snap which started last week, with lows in the -20s.

Le Cerf said with the servers coming in and out of the igloos to bring food and drink, and guests coming and going in such low temperatures, it’s impossible to keep the igloos properly heated.

She said they are hoping to reopen soon but can’t give customers a definitive date.

“Hopefully we'll have them open up Jan. 2, but honestly, it really depends on the weather,” Le Cerf said.

“Unfortunately, this is 100 per cent out of our control.”