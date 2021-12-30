New rate structure coming into effect at some city landfills next year, city says

Photo: Kristen Holliday

A new rate structure is coming into effect at city landfills in the new year, according to the City of Kamloops.

The city said in a statement the new rates for Mission Flats Landfill and the Kamloops Resource Recovery Centre won’t impact disposal fees for regular household garbage.

“Increases will be implemented at both landfills for unseparated demolition, land clearing and construction waste, as well as clean fill,” the city said.

The city said rates will be increased for materials containing asbestos, which require special handling.

In order to encourage people to take wood waste and asphalt roofing to the Kamloops Resource Recovery Centre, disposal rates at this facility will see a decrease.

The city said the province plans to regulate the recycling of mattresses and box springs over the next four years with a program that “will shift the cost of recycling these products to the manufacturer.”

Until then, disposal fees for mattresses and box springs will also temporarily increase to $20 per unit, ensuring the city’s local mattress recycling program is self-sustaining.

The city said it receives over 10,000 mattresses and box springs annually.

The new rate structure comes after city council adopted a new solid waste and recyclables bylaw, created to support waste reduction and extend the life of the city’s landfills.

The new rates also account for increases in operations costs since the last time the fees were upped in 2015, according to the city.

More information on the city bylaws can be found on the city website.