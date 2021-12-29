Sun Peaks Ski Resort warns of 'operational impacts' due to spread of Omicron

Photo: Colin Dacre

Sun Peaks Ski Resort outside Kamloops says it could see “operational impacts” in the coming days as a result of the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

In a statement Wednesday, the resort says there are currently “multiple cases of COVID-19 throughout the community in various areas.”

“Full protocols in accordance with British Columbia public health orders and guidelines remain in place to help manage this type of situation for the safety of everyone,” the resort said.

The ski hill made vaccination for all corporation staff mandatory in advance of the season

“In the coming days, we may see operational impacts in some areas out of an abundance of caution. Confirmed cases are limited at the present time, but many other individuals are self-isolating as an extra precaution,” the statement continued.

“We anticipate disruptions to be minimal but do ask for patience and understanding for our teams as we work through the evolving situation. Like most businesses, especially ones in the tourism and hospitality sector, we are balancing the needs of guest experience with the safety for all involved.”

“See you on the slopes. Let it snow,” the resort’s statement concluded.

The hill previously warned guest about a COVID-positive worker to was in a customer facing position at the Sunburst Lodge on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.