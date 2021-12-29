Over 150 people tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas in Kamloops local health area, BC CDC says

Photo: BC Centre for Disease Control

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Kamloops area has held steady over the last two weeks based on numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

According to the BC CDC, 152 people in the Kamloops local health area tested positive for the virus between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25 — the most recent period for which there is data.

This number is slightly less than the week prior when 158 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

This amounted to a case count increase of over 110 per cent since late November’s numbers when the Kamloops area recorded 75 new cases of COVID-19 in one week.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Barriere, Chase, Logan Lake and Savona, as well as surrounding rural communities.