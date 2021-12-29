Local fundraiser almost doubles $10k goal for Kamloops Hospice

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Cassie McNutt (left) and her parents: Lisa and Don

A local high school student raising money for the Kamloops Hospice has nearly doubled her original goal of $10,000 with only a few days left in her fundraiser.

As of Wednesday evening, Cassie McNutt’s charity drive had raised $19,173 for the hospice. McNutt said she didn’t expect to raise this much over the goal.

“I thought we would like breach the $10,000 for sure, but definitely not go over it by another $9000,” McNutt said.

“I'm really happy about it.”

On top of the $19,000, McNutt said they have also collected about 110 garbage bags of items for the Kamloops Hospice Flutter Buys Thrift Store.

This is the third year the Kamloops family has organized Cassie’s Charity Drive and McNutt said it gets bigger and bigger each year.

Last year, the family raised $2,000 in cash, and collected four truckloads of toys and 51 turkeys for Out of the Cold's shelter.

“Definitely it gets bigger every year, we get more well known every year too,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“So this year definitely has been the biggest and I think it's gonna get bigger next year too.”

McNutt said they will continue collecting donation of both cash and gently used items for Flutter Buys Thrift store until Dec. 31.