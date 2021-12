Photo: Contributed A southbound lane on Highway 5 has been blocked off as crews assess a semi which went off the road on Wednesday afternoon..

One southbound lane on the Coquihalla Highway is blocked off after a semi truck went off the road south of Kamloops.

Tow trucks are on scene at the incident which took place Wednesday afternoon near the Surrey Lake Summit, between Kamloops and Merritt.

