TRU professor claims law school's expensive tuition is discriminatory

A Thompson Rivers University law professor has filed a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal complaint against the province’s Ministry of Advanced Education, arguing the way TRU’s law program is funded amounts to discrimination against South Asian students.

According to tribunal documents issued in early December, Craig Jones maintained that TRU law students — many who are South Asian — pay higher tuition for the university’s program but receive fewer services than those who study law at other public institutions.

Jones said when the law program was founded, TRU and the ministry agreed all costs would be paid through student tuition fees and possibly faculty fundraising efforts, without government funding.

“The government, according to the university over the years, has never provided money within the annual block grant to accommodate the costs connected with the operation of the Faculty of Law. This is in contrast to the programs at UBC and UVic, and indeed every other law school in Canada,” Jones wrote in the tribunal submission.

“Largely as a consequence of the joint policies of the government and university, tuition at TRU Law is about $22,000, almost twice that of UBC/UVic.”

According to the TRU website, domestic law students can expect to pay $21,734 for first year tuition. University of British Columbia’s website indicates a domestic first year law student will pay about $13,150, while law students at the University of Victoria pay $10,370.

According to the tribunal, Jones said the student body at the TRU law school is mostly made up of those of South Asian descent.

“South Asian law students pay substantially higher tuition to attend law school compared to other students, exacerbating their historical lack of access to the profession. They also receive a comparatively poorly-resourced JD [Juris Doctor] program,” Jones said.

Tribunal documents indicate the ministry argues TRU designed the structure of their own program including its tuition and funding, advised they were not seeking any government funding.

“The Ministry denies any inequity in the distribution of grant funding or other funding for law schools at TRU, UBC and UVic,” the tribunal documents state.

While TRU is not named as part of Jones’ human rights complaint, he put forward an application in September requesting the university provide information relating to law school funding and the impact on tuition fees, as these documents will help resolve the complaint.

The tribunal said the university objected to the order, saying the scope was too broad, and would take a lengthy amount of time for staff to find the documents.

On Dec. 2, the tribunal issued their decision on the matter, saying it had refined the scope of Jones’ request and has ordered TRU to produce this documentation.

These documents are expected to be delivered to Jones and the ministry by the end of December.