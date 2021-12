Photo: Sydney Chisholm An accident happened at the corner of Hugh Allan Drive and Rogers Way on Wednesday morning.

Ambulance and Kamloops Fire Rescue crews have responded to an accident at Hugh Allan Drive and Rogers Way.

The accident, which appeared to involve two vehicles, happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is being slowed in the area.

It is unknown if any injuries were sustained as a result of the accident.