Kamloops social agencies say cold snap highlights need for more shelter beds in the city

Dangerously cold temperatures sustained over the past several days have highlighted an urgent need for more shelter options and increased beds in Kamloops, according to a number of city social agencies.

Alfred Achoba, executive director for the Canadian Mental Health Association's Kamloops branch, said spaces are filling up at a new temporary shelter operating in the gymnasium of the former Stuart Wood elementary school.

Achoba said there are 20 spaces available at Stuart Wood and on Tuesday evening, he expected all beds would be full.

He said the shelter at Memorial Arena has opened an additional 10 beds — increasing capacity to 60 total spaces — as a result of the cold weather, and is at full capacity. Eight extra beds have also been opened at CMHA-operated Emerald Centre for overflow.

Achoba said based on the number of homeless people identified in 2021 Point in Time count — which only provides a glimpse of one point in time — the city is still about 50 beds short.

“We could have more people who are homeless since the last time that count was done. Know that poverty is not fixed, it’s very fluid. We’ve heard that term, folks are a paycheque away from being homeless, and it is the reality,” Achoba said.

He said he recently received a call from a woman seeking shelter because her apartment became too cold for her to stay, and she couldn’t afford the cost of HVAC repairs.

According to Achoba, another woman who was sleeping in her car decided to try and find a shelter bed on Monday.

“Every day we're seeing that number grow. Folks in crisis, folks who have lost a job, folks who have lost their housing because they went to the hospital and were there for treatment and their unit got rented out,” he said.

“There’s several cases [where] people are falling into this, leading to homelessness, and we need to be able to be prepared for them.”

The City of Kamloops and BC Housing announced in early November they planned to open three temporary shelter spaces housing a total of 115 beds. Moira House and Merit Place — located on the North Shore and in Sahali — are expected to open in 2022. The Memorial Arena shelter will close when Merit Place opens in the former Greyhound depot on Notre Dame Drive.

Stuart Wood is the location of the third new shelter.

Dina Lambright, executive director for Out of the Cold — the agency helping CMHA provide services at Stuart Wood — said the shelter has overall been successful, but noted there are some who aren’t able to use the facility due to certain screening requirements.

According to Lambright and Achoba, in order to access the shelter and external shower and washroom facilities, clients must be mobile, able to use stairs.

Lambright said they also must screen to make sure clients are “super high functioning, low barrier,” something she says must be done to be mindful of the surrounding neighbourhood.

“It's a success for the most part, but at the same time, in this weather, there's a lot of people that don't fit that low barrier requirement,” she said.

Lambright said there are other mat programs popping up in a grassroots, community effort to make sure there is space for street-embedded people trying to keep warm.

She said she provided blankets and mats to The Loop, as the former day drop-in service began running an emergency cold weather shelter over Christmas.

“There's still some gaps for the services, but everyone's definitely doing the best they can,” Lambright said.

Glenn Hilke, program coordinator for The Loop, said the 20 emergency beds set up in their North Shore space have been consistently full.

He said the situation is “dire” for people on the street who need to find a place to stay, with communication and transportation being two main hurdles.

According to Hilke, an individual will sometimes need to arrive ahead of time to put themselves on a list, or may need to make a call, which is difficult for those without access to a phone. Depending on the facility, he said there can be restrictions on who can access a shelter.

“Those people have nowhere to go. So we’ve taken everyone, we don’t care about their restrictions,” Hilke said, adding that they haven't had any problems with people taking shelter at their North Shore location.

“They’ve been beyond kind, they’ve been very peaceful," he said.

Hilke said the shelter is operating “purely by the grace and dedication and compassion of people in the community.”

He said it costs about $400 per night to run the shelter, as they pay overnight volunteers for their time, providing appropriate training as well. Hilke said more volunteers and monetary donations are welcomed to help keep the shelter operating.

Hilke said the city should have made a plan earlier to ensure there were enough shelter beds to house the full number of individuals — over 200 — identified in the Point in Time count.

"This happens every year, that people don't know where they're going to go when it gets cold. And the city itself has said that we're lacking at least 50-some-odd shelter spaces,” Hilke said.

“The city would probably tell you, ‘Oh, the shelter situation is not for us to figure out, it's for BC Housing to figure out.’ I can't accept that. If they feel BC Housing is not doing enough, then they need to just make those demands.”

In an earlier interview with Castanet Kamloops, Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s social housing and community development manager, said the three new shelters were a step in the right direction, but “there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Mazzotta said once all three shelters are open, the city will go from about 90 people who don’t have access to shelter to 15 or 20. He said the city is also actively working on finding appropriate areas for future permanent shelters and supportive housing projects.

Achoba told Castanet he wanted to emphasize that the need for shelter isn’t only necessary during a cold snap.

"I want it to be a human basic right, that people who need shelter can find shelter, regardless of where they are in town,” he said.

“I think that's that's the message here, is we may get through this winter, but what's the next step? And the next step is to create more options.”