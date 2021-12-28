Christmas in the Bag charity drive wraps up, 233 bags of essential items gifted to those in need

Photo: Castanet Staff

Annual charity drive Christmas in the Bag wrapped up last week, with 233 bags of essential items packed and given out to those in need during The Mustard Seed Kamloops’s Christmas turkey dinner.

Kelly Thomson, managing director for The Mustard Seed Kamloops, said to his understanding, everyone who was in the non-profit’s day room for Christmas received a gift.

“[The bags] were full. We were able to give two pairs of socks and mitts and toques and warm things in every bag,” Thomson said.

“The generosity of Kamloops, to be honest, it never ceases to amaze me. This town just rises up and helps all the time.”

The donation drive is run each Christmas season as a collaboration between The Mustard Seed and a number of local businesses, including HUB Insurance, Manhandler Barbershop and Castanet Kamloops.

Items like insulated mugs, soaps and shampoos, lip balm, tampons, granola bars, travel-size games and personalized greeting cards were gathered in donation boxes throughout December, then collected and packed into bags by volunteers.

Thomson said a local seamstress even created and donated 110 cloth bags made out of extra fabric she had on hand.

“We stuffed them instead of the other regular bags, because they were just so unique and cool and colourful and different,” he said.

The volunteers also packed 72 bags specifically for women.

“They had a lot of special stuff in them, someone from the community put together a whole bunch of Ziploc bags, and took the time to get little plastic containers and label them and put shampoo and gel in them,” Thomson said.

“They had everything a lady could want in a bag. And so we put those kits in the bags.”

Thomson said he was amazed by the generosity of Kamloops residents towards those in need, particularly after a difficult year filled with wildfires and recent flooding events.

“I think the thing that really speaks to me is that we’re able to give them a gift at Christmas that they wouldn’t otherwise get, and it’s stuff that they can use and need and appreciate,” Thomson said.

“That will always bring a smile to someone’s face, when they get something that they didn’t expect.”