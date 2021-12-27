Volunteer Kamloops, Snow Angels program looking for residents who can help shovel snow for seniors

Photo: Pixabay

As chilly temperatures and flurries are expected to continue in Kamloops this week, a volunteer group is hoping to recruit more residents to help clear snow for community members with mobility issues.

According to a statement from Volunteer Kamloops, the Snow Angel program has identified 150 seniors and others with mobility challenges who need help shovelling snow off their properties, but volunteers are in short supply — particularly in North Kamloops.

“Once again, the snow is falling and we are looking for wonderful individuals to join our Snow Angel Program,” the statement said.

“Snow Angels help clear snow from driveways and walkways of seniors or those who have mobility issues, helping them to retain their ability to be independent. We currently have a great need in the North Shore [and] Brock areas, and throughout Kamloops.”

Residents interested in joining the Snow Angels program can register online through Volunteer Kamloops’ website, selecting the Snow Angels as the preferred opportunity.