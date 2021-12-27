Major crimes unit investigating Boxing Day homicide in Cariboo

Photo: Contributed

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a homicide in 70 Mile House on Boxing Day.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, Clinton RCMP were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Komori Road.

They discovered a 52-year-old man suffering from critical injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"One 62-year-old man, who is known to the victim was arrested and has since been released but has not yet been charged, as the investigation continues. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there's no ongoing risk to the public," said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

Investigators from the SED MCU will remain in the Clinton area as they continue the investigation, and will not be providing further information at this time.