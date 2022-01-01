Chief Rosanne Casimir selected as Castanet's Person of the Year: 2021

Editors at Castanet News in British Columbia have chosen Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation as Person of the year in 2021. Casimir made news globally, nationally and locally numerous times throughout the year, beginning in May with the announcement of the remains of 215 people discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

As chief, Kukpi7 Casimir has been the face of the 215 missing children since the discovery, and across Canada many watched as she scolded the Prime Minister following his absence on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

“When we imagined welcoming Prime Minister Trudeau to our community, it was envisioned that it would be an opportunity for him to interact with a wide array of survivors, intergenerational survivors, and many different First Nations as part of September the 30th, the first national day of Truth and Reconciliation,” Casimir said during Trudeau’s visit to Kamloops on Oct. 18.

“Two letters of invitation were sent to his office to participate in our event.

“Instead, in the middle of truth telling, cultural grounding and sharing that unfolded as part of the commemoration of the very first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation… Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on vacation in Tofino. The shock, anger and sorrow and disbelief was palpable in our community and it rippled throughout the world, to say the least.”

Previously, the role of Tk'emlups chief was an important but fairly low profile role, but in the last year, Kukpi7 Casimir has become a well known face in local and national media.

Casimir said in her nine years on council, she never expected to spend so much time in the public eye.

“The most surprising thing about my time in a spotlight would be the fact that I never thought I'd be spending this much time in the spotlight, especially not for unmarked graves,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“It was completely the opposite of what I could ever possibly [have] imagined.”

She's still getting used to being recognized at the grocery store.

“That is a new thing. It is a very new thing for me to be out in the general public and to be recognized,” Casimir said, adding that she wants to use her stature to positively impact the community.

“For that kind of recognition, it's about educating. It's about extending that friendly hand of support and condolence.”

Casimir will be one of the 13 Indigenous representatives from Canada traveling to the Vatican next year to meet with Pope Francis and discuss reconciliation with the Catholic Church.