Castanet Top First Nations Story of 2021: 215 unmarked graves

May's announcement of 215 unmarked graved discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School that made headlines internationally.

In May the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation announced the discovery of what is presumed to be the remains of 215 children, found using ground-penetrating radar technology.

In a release confirming the discovery, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the loss “was spoken about but never documented."

Many in the band said they saw the discovery coming.

Percy Casper, an Elder and former student at the school said he knew "something was going on."

“While I was being brought up over here, I knew there was something going on," he said. "I was very aware of it. And at the time when it was happening, people were not believing us."

The story made headlines around the world. Flags were lowered for months across Canada in memory of the lost children and the residential school survivors and other First Nations began looking for lost children using the same ground penetrating technology.

On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced harsh criticism for travelling to Tofino for a family vacation despite receiving an invitation from Casimir to visit the former Kamloops residential school site.

Casimir described the reaction of Canadians to the discovery of unmarked graves as one of immense importance to the school survivors who feel the darkness of their past can no longer be hidden or denied.

She told Castanet May’s announcement was a “pivotal point in history” and completely changed the community as a whole forever.

“When we look at these truths coming to light, for so many of them [residential school survivors] saying that people were now looking at them differently,” Casmir said.

“People are asking questions, wanting to know more. People were wanting to come and listen to their truths to hear what happened, like what really happened in residential school.”

“And that this is something that so many people have came with so much outpour of love and support that came to our community and just wanted to be here to support our people, support the survivors, support the nation and all those that were impacted from students being taken from their homes to forcibly brought to the residential school.”

The band says more ground-penetrating radar searching may need to be done in the new year and that the community is continuing to heal from the trauma brought back to the surface with the announcement in May.