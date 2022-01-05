New North Shore business specializes in revamping vintage clothes

A Kamloops seamstress has created a business out of repairing and revamping old clothes.

Resourceful Rabbit — located at 1121 12th St. — specializes in vintage clothes that have been altered for a more modern fit.

“Everything's one of a kind, which I really love about vintage,” said Stephanie Coster, owner of Resourceful Rabbit.

“No one's gonna be wearing the same thing as you— they might, but probably not.”

Coster has been sewing her own clothes for seven years now. In the summer, she began selling her clothes at the Kamloops farmers market — but the goal was to open a store front.

She said it’s been a long road to opening Resourceful Rabbit.

“I’ve been wanting to make it a business since I learned how to sew, but I had full-time jobs,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“When I stopped doing those two things, it just became an option for me to do this full time.”

The North Shore store specializes in vintage clothes altered for more of a modern fit and is the only store of its kind in Kamloops.

“Modern fit versus vintage — sometimes something will be really, really cool, but it's just too long or just like a cut that's outdated,” Coster said.

“Sometimes I crop it or I just like take it in a bit more.”

Coster said the community support has been great and most of her business comes from word of mouth.

Resourceful Rabbit is open Wednesdays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.