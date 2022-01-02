Education Story of the Year: Norkam dress code incident goes viral, prompts change

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2021. Today, for our Education Story of the Year, we are looking back at a February dress code incident at a Kamloops high school that made headlines across Canada and overseas.

Students at Norkam secondary school walked out on Feb. 24, a day after Karis Wilson, a 17-year-old 12th grader, was sent home after showing up to school in a dress deemed “distracting.”

Wilson told Castanet she was sent home after being told her outfit — a black dress on top of a white turtleneck — was inappropriate for school. Her dad took to social media to complain about the situation and his post went viral.

“I am speechless,” Wilson told Castanet at the walkout.

“It overwhelms me to see how many amazing women are here supporting me.”

In the days after Wilson was sent home, thanks to her dad’s post on TikTok, the story of the Norkam dress flap was told around the world — making headlines across Canada and in the U.S. and the U.K.

The incident resulted in School District 73 revamping its dress code rules, which have since been praised by those in the know as a step in the right direction.

The new dress code prohibits anything that undermines safety or inclusivity, as well as anything deemed illegal or profane. The rules do not mention skirt length or neck lines.