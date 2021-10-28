Crystal meth, ammunition seized in North Shore traffic stop

Photo: Castanet Staff

Weapons, ammunition and 90 grams of crystal meth were seized on Wednesday night after a suspected drunk driver was pulled over in a North Shore parking lot, police say.

Mounties responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot in the 700-block of Fortune Drive.

“Upon approaching the vehicle described, police noted bear spray and a folding saw,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Further investigation revealed a firearm magazine with ammo inside and a quantity of suspected crystal meth.”

Evelyn said the suspected meth totalled 90 grams.

The man was arrested, lodged in cells and released pending the investigation’s conclusion.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.