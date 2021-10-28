City honours eight citizens with exemplary service awards

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops’ mayor and council have awarded eight citizens with the City of Kamloops Exemplary Service Award.

According to a statement from the city, the ceremony — which was kept small, adhering to COVID-19 protocols — took place on Wednesday.

The award acknowledges those who have made a difference in the community through their volunteer work.

A posthumous award was presented to Christopher Seguin — former vice-president of advancement for Thompson Rivers University. Seguin died of an accidental overdose on Sept. 22, 2017.

“He was a true embodiment of the volunteer spirit, and we will remember him forever for it,” the city said in a statement.

According to the city, awards were also issued to Shirley Philpot, Tamara MacPherson Vukusic, Aleece Laird, Annette Glover, Gisela Ruckert, Jan Antons and Tara Holmes.