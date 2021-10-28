181594
Kamloops  

City honours eight citizens with exemplary service awards

City honours eight citizens

Kamloops’ mayor and council have awarded eight citizens with the City of Kamloops Exemplary Service Award.

According to a statement from the city, the ceremony — which was kept small, adhering to COVID-19 protocols — took place on Wednesday.

The award acknowledges those who have made a difference in the community through their volunteer work.

A posthumous award was presented to Christopher Seguin — former vice-president of advancement for Thompson Rivers University. Seguin died of an accidental overdose on Sept. 22, 2017.

“He was a true embodiment of the volunteer spirit, and we will remember him forever for it,” the city said in a statement.

According to the city, awards were also issued to Shirley Philpot, Tamara MacPherson Vukusic, Aleece Laird, Annette Glover, Gisela Ruckert, Jan Antons and Tara Holmes.

