Police look for missing Kamloops man not seen since summer

Photo: RCMP Peter Joseph Leonard

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a Kamloops man who hasn’t had contact with relatives in an extended period.

“Peter Joseph Leonard has not had contact with his family for quite some time and they are concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Mr. Leonard lives a transient lifestyle and recent attempts by police to locate him have been unsuccessful.”

Evelyn said the last known sighting of the 39-year-old was over the summer along Paul Lake Road. Leonard is known to frequent that area, as well as Highway 5 and Chief Louis Way.

Leonard is described as having fair skin and brown hair with blue eyes and a beard. He stands six feet and weighs 185 pounds.

Leonard owns a silver Subaru Forester with B.C. plate LN217B, which has not been located.

Anyone with information about Leonard’s whereabouts can call police at 250-314-1800.