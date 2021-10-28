Tobiano named top golf course in Canada by World Golf Awards

Photo: Tobiano

For the second consecutive year, Tobiano has been named the top golf course in Canada at the World Golf Awards.

The World Golf Awards were handed out on Thursday.

“This award is also a recognition of the immense effort put in by our staff to make our guests’ and members’ experience at Tobiano as memorable as possible, whether they are on the links for a round of golf with friends, there to enjoy the food and atmosphere of the Black Iron Club and Grill, or there just to take in some of our incredible vistas,” Tobiano owner Micheal Ternier said in a statement.

Winners were selected following a nomination period and then online voting, with votes cast by golf and tourism industry workers as well as golfers.

Tobiano also won the award in 2020.