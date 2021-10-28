Mayor teases upcoming 'solutions' to city's homelessness issues

Photo: Castanet Staff

More "solutions" are in the works to help Kamloops deal with homelessness, according to Mayor Ken Christian — but details won’t be coming until early November.

Christian addressed the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Committee of the Whole last week, advising directors that Kamloops is experiencing a “rapid and critical increase in homelessness.”

“You’ll see and hear over the coming weeks of some solutions that myself and council are putting in place,” Christian said.

“Those come, I think, with a lot of noise and a lot of concern from neighbourhoods, but just know this, that we have in our minds the best interest of keeping people safe, essentially, over the winter. So we’re using that as our guiding principle going forward.”

Christian told Castanet Kamloops he couldn’t release further details yet, but more information would be coming in November.