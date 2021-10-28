Kamloops-area COVID-19 case counts see significant uptick

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control This map of local health areas shows how many new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23.

The Kamloops area saw a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases last week, but numbers remain well below what the region saw in previous months.

According to new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 145 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kamloops local health area between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 — the most recent period for which there is data.

That number is a 23 per cent increase over the 118 cases recorded the previous week.

Over the last six weeks, the Kamloops local health area has averaged 166 new cases per week, or about 24 documented infections per day.

Local case counts began increasing in mid-August and peaked in early September, when 270 people tested positive during the week ending Sept. 11.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Barriere, Chase, Logan Lake and Savona, as well as surrounding rural communities.