Tobiano floating idea of incorporation, TNRD director says

Photo: tobiano.ca A home under construction in Tobiano.

With a building boom taking off in Tobiano, the community is looking at becoming its own municipality, according to a Thompson-Nicola Regional District director.

In a TNRD Committee of the Whole meeting last week, Ronaye Elliott, director for Electoral Area J — which includes Tobiano — said the area has been home to a lot of development.

“We are building like there’s no tomorrow. Tobiano is going up three houses at a time. Cherry Creek has got a new house on every vacant lot they could possibly find,” Elliott said.

She said she has been encouraging “higher-ups” in the resort community to look into becoming a municipality.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Elliott said.