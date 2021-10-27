Lack of international visitors at Sun Peaks still a concern: mayor

Photo: Wikipedia Creative Commons Sun Peaks.

A lack of international visitors to Sun Peaks continues to present a concern for the municipality, according to Mayor Al Raine.

Speaking at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District committee of the whole meeting last week, Raine said about 35 per cent of overnight visitors to Sun Peaks typically come from outside the country.

“That market was lost ever since March 2020. And we’re still a little bit concerned about how that’s going to open up,” he said.

“Certainly looking at the forecast for this winter, it’s obvious that foreign visitors are not pre-booking. So as the rules relax, we’re hoping that we’re going to see some of our Australian, New Zealand, American guests coming back, but it’s a bit of a concern.”