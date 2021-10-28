City of Kamloops expecting continued ordering delays, increased costs due to global supply chain issues

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kamloops is bracing for impact as global supply chain issues affect the availability and cost of various products, according to the city’s planning and procurement manager.

David Hallinan told the finance committee on Monday that city staff are expecting to see significant ordering delays and increased prices.

“It is definitely going to impact us. What we're starting to see with the supply chain, particularly products of an industrial nature, the raw materials are suffering being able to be sourced,” Hallinan said.

He told committee members the cost of resin has increased by 100 per cent.

“That has translated into a 50 per cent increase in the cost of water mains and piping that we use for our water and our sewer systems,” Hallinan said.

Hallinan said the pandemic has also caused some manufacturers to focus on producing products for different industries.

“Many of the plastics manufacturers shifted to the residential because people were doing home improvements, and they've slowed down their production of industrial side, and now there's this catch up piece,” he said.

“I think for the next probably six to eight months at least, we're going to see some challenges with regard to many of the products that we traditionally use in our marketplace.”

According to Hallinan, the city is also seeing a significant increase in lead times — the amount of time from when a specialized production order is placed to when the items are delivered.

He told Castanet historically, the city could expect to see many orders take between six to 10 weeks to arrive. Now, specialized equipment like garbage trucks and other big machines are taking up to 18 months to be delivered.

Hallinan said the city is leaning on the good relationships it has built with some of its vendors, which can help city staff anticipate what their needs will be.

“Things that we need seasonally, or things that we need over the course of the year, they have a good understanding of what our demands are,” he said.

“They are helping to minimize the impact, knowing that if they’re hearing there’s going to be limited supply, they’re reaching out and asking if this is something we want to sit on, or hang on to, or we need coming forward.”

In the finance committee meeting Monday, Hallinan said staff had secured a three-year, $950,000 contract with a company to provide general and safety supplies in order to provide a degree of certainty for items the city needs in an ongoing basis.

“We're trying to manage as best as we can, but there are so many different challenges and so many different dynamics that are in the marketplace,” Hallinan told Castanet.

“A good thing, is we've always been prepared by having the really necessary and needed equipment available very quickly, whether it's in our inventory, or whether it's within relationships with our suppliers.”