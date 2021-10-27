RCMP say 60 thefts from cars reported in first three weeks of October

There have been 60 thefts from motor vehicles reported so far in October, according to statistics from Kamloops RCMP.

The past two weeks have seen a decrease in the number of thefts from cars. There were 16 thefts reported from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, and another 16 thefts from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.

In the first full week of October, there were 28 such thefts reported.

From Oct. 11 to Oct. 24, there have been 12 thefts from cars downtown, including a cluster of four parked near Riverside Park, on Lorne Street between First and Third Avenue.

There were seven thefts reported from cars parked on the North Shore.

Three such thefts happened in Sahali, and two near Thompson Rivers University.

Two thefts from cars were reported from Valleyview.

Two thefts happened in Westsyde, and one in Batchelor Heights.

One theft occurred while the vehicle was parked in the Juniper Ridge area.