Kamloops  

Drivers warned of more snow at Coquihalla summit

More snow for Coquihalla

More snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway today and tonight.

Environment Canada has held a special weather statement in place after initially warning about up to 20 centimetres near the summit overnight Tuesday.

“An unstable westerly flow will bring snow near the Coquihalla summit today through tonight. The snow will be at times mixed with rain near the summit, and remain as rain over lower elevations of the route,” Environment Canada said in Wednesday morning's updated statement.

“Snowfall accumulations will depend greatly on the exact snow level, but could range from 10 to 20 cm by Thursday morning.”

Drivers are being advised of suddenly changing and hazardous conditions.

