First Nations acquire 140-acre property near YKA from Ottawa

Photo: St'kemlupsemc te Secwepemc

Two local First Nations are weighing their options after acquiring a 140-acre parcel of land adjacent to Kamloops Airport — property that previously belonged to the federal government.

St’kemlupsemc te Secwepemc (SSN), the collective name for the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn First Nations, has hired a design firm to put together “a conceptual land-use plan” for the area.

According to SSN, which announced the acquisition in a newsletter, the property includes a number of buildings.

“This parcel of land was used as an agricultural research station for 80 years and closed its operations in 2013,” the newsletter item read.

“Since that time, the SSN has been engaged with the federal government over the disposition of this land and indicated its interest in having the land returned to its original owners.”

SSN said the transfer was confirmed by government officials earlier this month. The bands have not yet decided what to do with the land.

“SSN acknowledges Canada’s commitment to reconciliation through the return of this beautiful parcel of land and buildings that can still be used and occupied,” the item read.

“The SSN has retained a design firm to develop a conceptual land-use plan and is excited to engage SSN members in determining the future land use and signing ceremony.”

The details of the transfer have not yet been announced.