Long-standing Lower Mainland business Scoop-n-Save moves to Kamloops

A long-standing Lower Mainland business has put down new roots in Kamloops.

Jayden Sepe, who co-owns cake decorating supply store Scoop-n-Save with her mother Brenda Scott, said the business has been operating for over 37 years, moving from Surrey to Langley during that time. The grand opening of their new North Kamloops storefront was on Oct. 23.

Sepe said Scoop-n-Save sells everything a professional or amateur baker needs to construct the perfect cookie or cake.

“From the professional bakers who want to challenge themselves more, to the stay at home parent who wants to make their kid's birthday cake, we have everything,” Sepe said.

The mother-daughter team said the decision to move their business came after Sepe and her husband moved to Barriere about a year ago.

Sepe said she was working remotely from Barriere while Scott and their team were running the store in Langley.

“There was always talk about them moving up here as well, and us moving the store,” Sepe said.

Scott said she found a home in Heffley Creek, and decided to make the move.

A few months later, the pair found their new location, which is at 1800 Tranquille Road in North Kamloops.

“It just felt right,” Sepe said, adding that one of their employees also ended up following them to Kamloops as well.

Sepe and Scott have co-owned Scoop-n-Save for five years.

“Jayden had been working there for the previous owner, and she wanted to sell, and she wasn't going to sell it to just anybody, she wanted somebody else that was going to love it and nurture it the way she had,” Scott said.

“Jayden phoned me at work one day and said, ‘So mom, do you want to buy a store?’ I was, at the time, wanting to retire from what I was doing. So that's how we [started] doing this. It's been great.”

Scott said people have asked why they haven’t kept the Langley store while opening a second location in Kamloops, and while the financial aspect would have been difficult — especially during COVID — she said it’s nice to be a small store, “where customers are number one.”

“If you have too many stores, then you're busy running around, trying to manage everything. Whereas this, you can just put your heart and soul into the one place and enjoy it,” Scott said.

Scoop-n-Save allows for online orders, a way for their clientele who live in the Lower Mainland to continue shopping from the business.

“There's definitely repeat customers already from Langley who have already placed multiple orders,” Sepe said.

“It was nice to know that we can still have all of those customers down in Langley and ship, but still have our storefront now open.”

In the future, Sepe and Scott said they plan to host classes at the store for those who want to learn new cake or cookie decorating techniques, something they did in Langley as well.

“We'll hopefully build a classroom in the back area and be able to host classes from local teachers, as well as down the road, we do want to bring in international teachers,” Sepe said.

“Every well-known cake artist or cookie artist, they always have their specific techniques and just learning those different techniques from each teacher is fun.”