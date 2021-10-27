Kamloops dog owner invents practical, stylish dog poop caddy

Photo: Nicole Duff Kamloops resident Nicole Duff invented a caddy to help carry bags of dog poop on walks.

A Kamloops dog owner is taking dog walking to the next level with the invention of a stylish yet practical poop caddy.

Nicole Duff, the founder of Walk Star, said she had been caught with poop in her hand more times than she’s wanted.

“I would be stuck walking the dogs with full poop bags,” Duff said.

“Then running into a neighbour or something and standing there having a chat with a stinky poo bag — or two in my hand — or accidentally waving to a neighbour with a poo bag in my hand.”

The idea for the Walk Star caddy, a collapsible silicone container that clips to a leash and conceals your full dog poop bags, came to her on a walk with her dogs.

“It was basically just born out of necessity,” she explained.

“I was walking my dogs all the time and always struggling to find a garbage can to put the full poop bag in and there was nothing.”

She said she had looked for a product like Walk Star but couldn’t find anything, which is when she decided to make one herself.

“I went to all the pet stores and couldn't find anything,” Duff said.

“I thought, 'This is crazy that there's not something for this,' and I thought, 'I’m going to make it because obviously there's an unfilled niche.'”

Since the summer launch of the product, Duff said the support has been overwhelming.

“My husband and I have just been filling orders like from the time we get off work to the time we go to bed, and it's been exhilarating and kind of surreal,” she said.

The caddy launched online, but Duff said local support has been even greater.

“We're just so happy with all of the local support,” Duff said.

“It's felt really good.”

The Walk Star is currently only available in black, but Duff said the next step will be expanding available colours.

The Walk Star caddy costs $22.99. Kamloops residents can pick up their orders in town for free or have it shipped to them.