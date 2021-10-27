182157
Kamloops  

Vehicle impounded, driver ticketed for excessive speeding: RCMP

100 km/h on Seymour Street

An SUV was impounded over the weekend after it was clocked doing more than 100 km/h on Seymour Street, police say.

Mounties conducting patrols downtown tried to pull the Jeep over on Lansdowne Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday after it was spotted speeding, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it allegedly accelerated to speeds more than 50 km’h over the limit on Seymour Street near First Avenue,” she said.

The vehicle eventually stopped for police. Evelyn said the driver was handed a 24-hour driving prohibition and a ticket for excessive speeding, while the Jeep was seized for a seven-day impound.

