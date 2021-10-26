Merritt-area mining company fined $2,000 for failing to submit annual monitoring reports, province says

Photo: Twitter/Environmental Compliance BC

A mining company near Merritt has been fined for neglecting to submit annual monitoring reports on time, according to the provincial government.

Environmental Compliance BC’s website states that Huldra Properties Inc. — which has operated under the name Nicola Mining Inc. since 2015, according to a news release on the mining company’s website — was handed a $2,000 administrative penalty in July of this year.

“HPI failed to comply with their permit by failing to submit their 2018 and 2019 annual monitoring reports on time and failed to provide adequate analysis of the results,” the province said.

According to Environmental Compliance BC, the company owns a mill, a tailings facility and two mining operations — Treasure Mountain and Craigmont — in the Merritt area.