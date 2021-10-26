Family-friendly show among upcoming offerings from KSO

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Van Django

The Kamloops Symphony will be taking the stage for two different November shows.

Both shows will take place at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Van Django & KSO is a pops concert playing Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

Van Django & KSO features the band Van Django from Vancouver as guest artists. Van Django has been performing since 1998 and have toured extensively in Canada as well as international forays into the U.S., Europe, and China. KSO said the experience of one of their shows has been described as “the most fun you can have sitting down.”

This show is about 70 minutes long with no intermission. Tickets start at $15

The Nov. 6 performance will be streamed online until Dec. 5 for a $15 viewing charge.

The Wild Orchestra is family-friendly concert that will feature illustrations by Kamloops artist Susan Mark, inspired by Jean de Brunhoff’s book L’histoire de Babar. Mark’s illustrations will be projected behind the musicians to enhance the performance.

The Wild Orchestra will play Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The concert is approximately 55 minutes long with no intermission, the second performance will also be live streamed.

In-person and live stream tickets can be purchased here, stating at $15.