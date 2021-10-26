Up to 20 cm of snow to fall on Coquihalla Highway tonight

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (elevation: 1210 metres)

A blast of winter weather will be hitting the Coquihalla Highway tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt.

An “unstable westerly flow” will bring between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow to the mountain pass tonight through Wednesday.

“The snow will be at times mixed with rain near the summit, and change to rain over lower elevations of the route. Snowfall amounts will depend greatly on the exact snow level and how much rain occurs,” Environment Canada said Tuesday morning.

Drivers are being told to prepare for for changing and hazardous driving conditions.