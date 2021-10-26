Big changes needed from government on wildfire front, MLA says

The provincial government needs to make “serious changes” to protect communities from wildfires and to aid in recovery, according to Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone.

Stone addressed the legislature in Victoria on Monday, saying he believes there is a “disconnect” in the government in regards to the impact of wildfire on B.C.'s communities.

“It’s time for the government to engage, and it’s time for the government to make serious changes to better protect people and communities in the years ahead with respect to wildfires,” he said.

Stone said the province needs to re-evaluate everything from how how states of emergency are declared to the amount of resources that are available to fight fires.

He said the government needs to listen to people in the areas impacted by wildfire — including those in Monte Lake and Paxton Valley — and “leverage that local knowledge.”

Stone said there is a lack of understanding on the government’s part about what motivated the residents to stay when the White Rock Lake wildfire swept through the community in August.

“They’re motivated to stay behind because the government resources that were promised to them, in Monte Lake for an example, or Paxton Valley, didn’t arrive. They weren’t there,” Stone said.

“These are the locals that are telling us this. I believe the locals. It’s not one person, or five people, or 10 people. It’s entire communities.”

Stone said when people invested everything they have in their equipment, infrastructure and animals, they are going to want to do everything within their power to fight a wildfire bearing down on their land.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Stone said he submitted an FOI request to the B.C. government on Aug. 16 — attempting to obtain details related to the response and management of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

In a social media post dated Oct. 14, Stone said the government responded to his FOI request saying there were no records located.

“Frankly, it is unconscionable that after ridiculing, blaming and practically abandoning the residents of Monte Lake and Paxton Valley, the NDP government is now refusing to make public the records of what resources were actually made available on which flanks of the White Rock Lake wildfire,” Stone wrote in his Facebook post.

“Does anyone out there actually believe these records don’t exist? No.”

In a Thompson-Nicola Regional District committee meeting Thursday, staff said the White Rock Lake wildfire damaged 68 structures in TNRD’s jurisdiction, including 34 homes — two of which were seasonal properties.

Two commercial buildings and 30 accessory buildings also sustained fire damage.

Residents in the Monte Lake area spoke out as the White Rock Lake wildfire came closer to their properties, asking for the government to allocate resources to the fire.

BC Wildfire Service’s response to the blaze has been criticized, with some saying ranchers were to hold off on actioning the fire when it was first discovered in mid-July.

The BC Wildfire Service said in August that it had a crew on scene within 30 minutes of the wildfire being discovered, along with partners from Tolko and Douglas Lake Ranch, but the crew was pulled off the initial response to evacuate properties due to aggressive wildfire behaviour.

TNRD board members asked BCWS representatives on Thursday why it seemed that pieces of firefighting equipment — including a structure protection unit offered by the TNRD — were not used.

Ian Meier, executive director of BCWS, said the agency is reviewing details of the fire season. He said he would look into the situation at Monte Lake.