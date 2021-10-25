TNRL offering chance to learn Secwepemctsin vocabulary

Photo: TNRL

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is offering residents a unique chance to learn local First Nations vocabulary.

A program called Secwepemctsin Words of the Week will get underway on Tuesday.

“This self-paced virtual program is designed to help beginners learn Secwepemctsin vocabulary through sound, by watching videos and playing games,” the TNRL said Monday in a news release.

“Each week will also feature printable activities including colouring pages, crosswords and bingo. Themes include numbers, colours, family, animals, clothing and daily objects.”

Those who take part will be entered for a chance to win prizes.

The program runs for six weeks. For more information or to register, click here.