Man arrested after report of gun pulled during altercation

A man was arrested over the weekend after an authentic-looking gun was pulled during an altercation in North Kamloops, police say.

Mounties were called to the 300-block of Tranquille Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after a man pulled what appeared to be a gun after he was confronted while trying to steal a truck, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The suspect was known to police who were able to recognize and locate him nearby,” she said.

“A short foot pursuit occurred as the man allegedly attempted to flee.”

Evelyn said Mounties found a BB gun on the man once he was in custody.

Darcy Dean Anderson is facing six counts of breaching probation and one count of obstructing police.

The 32-year-old remains behind bars. He is expected in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday.