Majority of student COVID-19 cases are kids under 12, IH says

According to Interior Health, most of the recent COVID-19 cases among students in the region have been in children under 12 — the group not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Since Interior Health resumed updating their school exposures list this fall, most schools reporting possible COVID-19 exposure events have been at the elementary level.

Out of the 22 Kamloops-area schools reporting exposure events since September, only three have been secondary schools. An additional three of those schools offer kindergarten through grade 12 classes.

“Most of the recent COVID-19 cases reported among students in the Interior have been in those younger than 12 years of age, which reflects the population who is not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Interior Health confirmed to Castanet Kamloops in a statement.

“While exposures are still occurring in secondary schools, positive cases are generally occurring in individuals who are not immunized, which is similar to what we’re seeing more broadly in the general adult population.”

According to data from the BC CDC, in the Interior Health region, 64 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; 74 per cent of this age group has had one dose.

The BC CDC data shows province-wide, there were about 24 cases per 100,000 people aged 11 and younger from Sept. 21 to Oct. 20.

In the same time period, there were about 2 cases per 100,000 in fully vaccinated youth aged 12 to 17. That number rose to 13 cases per 100,000 in youth with only one dose of the vaccine, and over 43 cases per 100,000 in those who were unvaccinated.

“For all age groups, those who are fully vaccinated have very low case rates,” Interior Health said.

According to the health authority, as of Monday afternoon there are eight Kamloops-area schools that have reported potential COVID-19 exposure events — so named because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test positive case.