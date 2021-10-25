Eight Kamloops-area schools on IH list for possible virus exposure

Photo: Castanet Staff Arthur Hatton elementary is one of eight schools reporting possible recent COVID-19 exposure events, according to Interior Health.

A number of Kamloops-area schools have been added to Interior Health’s list of potential COVID-19 exposure events.

According to the health authority, possible exposure events were reported at Valleyview secondary, Arthur Stevenson elementary, Arthur Hatton elementary, and Barriere elementary and secondary schools on various days between Oct. 18 and 20.

Exposure to COVID-19 could have occurred at Kay Bingham elementary on Oct. 12, 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20.

At A.E. Perry elementary, exposure may have happened over Oct. 12, 13 and 14, while Twin Rivers Education Centre is reporting exposure dates over Oct. 12, 13 and 19.

According to Interior Health, those at St. Ann’s Academy on Oct. 12 may have also been exposed to the virus.

In total, there are eight Kamloops-area schools on Interior Health's list.

More information can be found on the health authority website.