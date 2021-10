Photo: Castanet Staff

Drivers on the Yellowhead Highway north of Kamloops are being cautioned to expect delays as crews work on a bridge in Barriere.

According to a tweet from B.C. Transportation, Highway 5 is down to single-lane alternating traffic at the Barriere River Bridge, which is undergoing regular maintenance.

Truck restrictions are in force with load restrictions of 63,500 kilograms.

Drivers are being told to expect delays.