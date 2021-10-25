Suspect arrested after report of armed robbery on Victoria Street

Photo: Castanet Staff

A suspect was arrested over the weekend following an armed robbery Friday at a business in the 200-block of Victoria Street, police say.

Kamloops Mounties were called to the downtown business, which has not been named, just before 5:30 p.m.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the report indicated the suspect was brandishing a firearm.

“Police attended and received a suspect description, but were unable to immediately locate the person,” she said in a news release.

“A man known to police was arrested the next day.”

Evelyn said investigators are hoping to speak to witnesses. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.