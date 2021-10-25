Job fair held in Lytton, companies looking for workers to help with rebuilding projects

Photo: Contributed

A job fair will take place this week in Lytton for tradespeople and other workers to help rebuild housing and other structures lost in the area to wildfire.

Patricia Forrest, owner of QTS Solutions, a Calgary-based recruitment and career consulting business, said she will be in Lytton on Thursday hosting the hiring fair and interviewing people on the spot for rebuild projects for Lytton and Lytton First Nation.

According to Forrest, her Indigenous-owned business is committed to “economic reconciliation,” with a focus on hiring from Indigenous communities first.

“What that means is, if there’s a project coming up in an area, then I go and meet with the local leadership and employment liaison, and sometimes I’ll have a hiring fair, so that’s what I’m doing on Thursday,” she said.

The hiring fair is put on as a joint venture between QTS and Masey Mechanical Ltd., an Alberta-based construction company.

Forrest said to start out, she is looking for formwork carpenters, concrete carpenters, skilled labourers and equipment operators, among other roles.

“As we move in the housing, I will be looking to hire roofers, finishing carpenters and post-construction clean up crews, and many of the positions that come with new home construction,” she said.

Forrest said the hiring fair will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 1675 St. Georges Rd.

“I would love it if any of the interested workers, if they could just bring a copy of their resume and tickets, if they have tickets. And just a ready to go to work attitude,” Forrest said.