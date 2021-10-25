Incident closed Highway 5A near Merritt; now open to single lane

Photo: DriveBC
UPDATE: 6:50 a.m.
DriveBC reports an incident scene on Highway 5A near Merritt is now open to single-lane, alternating traffic.
Expect delays and intermittent traffic stoppages.
ORIGINAL: 6: 25 a.m.
Highway 5A is closed near Merritt this morning.
DriveBC reports a vehicle incident six kilometres north of Merritt, between the junction with Highway 97C and Monck Park Road.
The highway has been closed in both directions since about 2:15 a.m.
The nature of the incident or severity of any injuries involved is not known at this time.
A detour is available via Highway 5.