Incident closed Highway 5A near Merritt; now open to single lane

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:50 a.m.

DriveBC reports an incident scene on Highway 5A near Merritt is now open to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Expect delays and intermittent traffic stoppages.

ORIGINAL: 6: 25 a.m.

Highway 5A is closed near Merritt this morning.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident six kilometres north of Merritt, between the junction with Highway 97C and Monck Park Road.

The highway has been closed in both directions since about 2:15 a.m.

The nature of the incident or severity of any injuries involved is not known at this time.

A detour is available via Highway 5.