Clouds, rain, mild temperatures expected in Kamloops for last full week of October

Photo: Kristen Holliday Cloudy skies loom over the South Thompson River on Sunday.

Fairly mild temperatures and a mix of clouds, rain and clear skies are predicted for the week ahead in Kamloops, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Chris Gibbons said most of the high impact from a storm system hitting the Vancouver area on Monday will be confined to the coast.

“It shouldn’t been anything too serious moving into the Interior, for the most part,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said there is a chance of showers on Monday, marking the “tail end of this coastal system that will be passing through.”

According to Environment Canada, temperatures over Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are expected to reach 13 C.

Another weather system will be heading through Kamloops mid-week, and Gibbons predicted a slight chance of showers over Tuesday night, and on Thursday.

The mercury will reach highs of 16 C on Thursday.

Weather conditions will improve on Friday, with some sun and lower temperatures predicted for the weekend.

“We’ll be probably a little bit cooler coming into the Halloween weekend here, so maybe eight or nine degrees or so for daytime highs for the weekend, but rather pleasant,” Gibbons said.

“Freezing levels remain relatively high, so there's not too much to concern for high elevation snow in any of the passes there.”