Crown to seek 'lengthy' sentence for repeat sex offender

A repeat sex offender who groped his stepdaughter could be looking at a “lengthy” prison sentence, a judge has been told.

The 47-year-old Kamloops man cannot be named under a publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim. He was found guilty on Friday in B.C. Supreme Court of sexual assault and sexual touching of a person under 16.

During a two-day trial last week, court heard the offences took place between 2015 and 2017 when the girl was between the ages of 12 and 15.

In court, she described three times when he groped her breasts. The man testified in his own defence and denied the allegations.

The case was a he-said, she-said — and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Warren Milman said he did not buy the man’s story.

“I do not find [his] denial of the allegations to be convincing,” the judge said.

This is not the first time the man has been convicted of serious sexual offences. In 2009, he was sentenced to three years in prison for sexual touching of a person under 16 and another 90 days for sexual assault.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said he will be seeking a significant prison sentence.

“The Crown will be seeking a lengthy sentence given a previous federal sentence for a sexual touching conviction,” he said in court.

The man remains free on bail. Lawyers will meet in court on Monday to set a date for sentencing.