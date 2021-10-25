Blue Grotto closed for weekend amid IH probe of COVID cluster

Photo: Tim Petruk

The Blue Grotto was closed this weekend, a “circuit breaker” measure after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were found connected to an event held at the venue on Oct. 14, according to owner Pup Johnston.

Johnston said he is working with Interior Health as they perform contact tracing and further investigate the event.

“We're not trying to blame, we're trying to explain. We have to create a confidence, you have to create a culture of safety with not just my business, all businesses,” Johnston said.

Johnston said Interior Health has counted about 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases connected with the event.

“I’ve been getting feedback direct from customers, and I’m hearing numbers like 23,” Johnston said.

He said to his knowledge, those who have tested positive are experiencing mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, and negative test results are quickly outpacing positive results.

Johnston said staff had been checking vaccine passports, and he estimates over 90 per cent of Blue Grotto patrons since September have been double vaccinated.

According to Johnston, customers have been “really good” about showing vaccine cards, and ensuring they are wearing masks when moving through the room.

He said at the time, he found there to be some “ambiguity” between Interior Health-specific guidelines and provincial health guidelines on whether the venue needed to ensure all patrons were double vaccinated or if single-vaccinated individuals were still permitted.

“Apparently, the Interior Health guideline was that anything over 50 [patrons] has to be double-vaxxed,” Johnston said.

He said the venue had sold 47 tickets to the show operating on the principle that if a patron produced a vaccine passport, they could enter. There were more tickets sold at the door, so the venue had just over 50 people attend the Oct. 14 concert.

“We just simply missed Interior Health’s order,” Johnston said, adding that he doubts the handful of people over the 50-person limit was the reason for the outbreak.

Interior Health confirmed Sunday it is still investigating the cluster as a possible outbreak, but “an outbreak has not been declared at this time.”

The health authority said it is continuing to work with Johnston and is performing contact tracing for anyone who has tested positive.

“Anyone who attended the event should self-monitor for symptoms, and if they develop symptoms, get tested for COVID-19,” IH said.

Johnston said he is satisfied with the way Interior Health’s investigation is going.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that IH has reached out to me and asked me for my thoughts on things without just plowing ahead themselves, and that we're working together,” he said.

“I don't feel like I have to defend myself at all, I think my my reputation stands tall.”

Johnston said he has four staff who are sick, with a few key staff members cleared to come back to work after midnight on Friday.

“We probably won't be open Friday night. It is sort of is sort of a wait-and-see thing for the Saturday, but as it stands right now, it looks like we can be open Saturday for the Halloween weekend,” he said.